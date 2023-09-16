Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

