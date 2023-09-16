AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
AFC Gamma stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
