AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

