Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

