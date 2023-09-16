Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.98

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 5661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aimia
Aimia Price Performance
Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter. Aimia had a net margin of 69.66% and a return on equity of 80.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0172709 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.