Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.98

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 5661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Aimia Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter. Aimia had a net margin of 69.66% and a return on equity of 80.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0172709 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

