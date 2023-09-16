Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $754.44 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $754.44 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,829,233,908 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

