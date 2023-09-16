Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 709,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,154,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.