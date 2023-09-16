Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 709,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,154,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,403,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 550.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Altice USA by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.