Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 28,877,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,573. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

