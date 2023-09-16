Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 6.4 %

AMAM opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,040,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

