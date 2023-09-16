Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2,744.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

