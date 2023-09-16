Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Amedisys by 26.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 468,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

