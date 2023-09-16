Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 352 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,398,470,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,232. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,917,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.