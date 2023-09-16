Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 200 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter.

SMH traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.81. 10,179,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,916. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.44.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

