Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 2,315 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 8,410,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,864. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

