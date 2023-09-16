Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 5,247 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,529. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

