Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 268.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after buying an additional 325,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,105. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

