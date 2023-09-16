Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $188,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $124.62. 106,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,122. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

