Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.55. 11,700,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.