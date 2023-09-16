Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,281 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,986,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,106,000 after purchasing an additional 953,900 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,634,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,943,152. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

