Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. 10,147,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.