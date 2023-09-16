Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 320 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $101.49. 71,103,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,968,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5,071.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.