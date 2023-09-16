American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXF opened at $48.97 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

