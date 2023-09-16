Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.