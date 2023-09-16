Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

