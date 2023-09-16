Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

