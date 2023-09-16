Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.48

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 1736588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.