Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

