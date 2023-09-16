Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
