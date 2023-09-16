Analyzing Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GH Research has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio and GH Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.01%. GH Research has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 303.17%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than GH Research.

This table compares Kronos Bio and GH Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio $3.08 million 23.26 -$133.20 million ($2.11) -0.58 GH Research N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.69) -15.22

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kronos Bio. GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of GH Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -51.01% -41.31% GH Research N/A -14.55% -14.22%

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

