Analyzing Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and JATT Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.62 billion 0.82 $515.84 million ($1.97) -4.98 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than JATT Acquisition.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -53.38% -13.08% -10.07% JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and JATT Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 2 6 0 2.75 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 277.91%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

