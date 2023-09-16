Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

