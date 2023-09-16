AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

