Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 18th

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 15th.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Further Reading

