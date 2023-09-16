Anthony Casalena Sells 18,813 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,360,879 shares in the company, valued at $136,757,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

On Monday, August 28th, Anthony Casalena sold 30,910 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $899,790.10.

On Friday, August 25th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,220 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,227,335.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $1,727,712.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32.

On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65.

SQSP opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

