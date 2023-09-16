Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Matheos Sells 13,068 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Appian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.64.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.
