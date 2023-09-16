Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 12,671 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1,239.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 366.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

