Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.5 %

ADSK opened at $213.35 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $204.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

