Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $256.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

