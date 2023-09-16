Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $412.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

