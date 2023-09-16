Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $160.48 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

