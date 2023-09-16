Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $926,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

