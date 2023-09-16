Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,209,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $851.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

