Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $2,634,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 681,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,222,000 after acquiring an additional 327,875 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

LLY stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

