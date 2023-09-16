Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 162 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

