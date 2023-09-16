Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after buying an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 93,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,454,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

