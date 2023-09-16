Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,233 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

