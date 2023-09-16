Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,627 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 93.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,031,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 505,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

