Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 17,469 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

