Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $180.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

