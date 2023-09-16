Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,646 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,531,000 after acquiring an additional 525,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

