Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 52 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

