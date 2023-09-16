Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $387.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.